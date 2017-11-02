Tickets set to go on sale for Franz Ferdinand's new tour

Sunderland-raised singer Alex Kapranos and his Franz Ferdinand band will appear in the region as part of their new national tour.

Kapranos, who attended Redby Primary School while living in the city from around the ages of two to 11, will lead the group on eight dates across the United Kingdom next February.

They include a concert at the O2 Academy, in Newcastle on Friday, February 16, 2018, with tickets going on sale on Friday at 9am.

While Kapranos may not have lived in Sunderland for more than 30 years, he has never forgotten his Wearside roots with the Scottish band appearing at the city's Pop Recs venue in 2014.

He also has family living on South Tyneside.

The new tour coincides with the release of new album Always Ascending on February 9 next year.

Tickets are available from usual sources such as Ticketmaster.