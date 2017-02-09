55 films to watch while the weather is miserable outside

The weather outside is (sort of) frightful - so it's the perfect time to snuggle up on the sofa with a good film for company.
But what sort of thing should you watch?
We asked you, the readers, to tell us which films you sit down and watch over and over again - and you came in your dozens to tell us the top picks!
So if you're trying to decide what to switch on tonight, take a look at our reader recommendations.
From comedy and drama to action and horror - there must be something here you'd like!
Mark Mchale: The Star Wars or Transformers franchises
Anthony Bell: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
John Graham: The Life Of Brian
Craig Stott: Frozen
John Thirwell: Death Sentence
Karen Ridley: The Holiday
Ken Ogle: The Shawshank Redemption
Steven Bewick: The Green Mile
Andrea Jackson: The Godfather
Sylvia Weetman: Bridget Jones's Diary
Mary Chapman: Grease
Gaynor Cliff: Whiplash
Pam Johnson: The Quiet Man
Asa James Smith: Blazing Saddles
Glyn Dixon: Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit franchises
Si Telford: Scarface
Yvonne Foffy Moulding: The Bourne series
Jad Ibrahim: Braveheart
Gary Parkin: Stand By Me
Kathleen Bowmaker: Dirty Dancing
Dorothy Stockdale Webb: The Negotiator
Linda Johnson: Silence of the Lambs
Colin Branthwaite: The Searchers
Darrel Rush: Spartacus
Paul Murphy: The Martian
Bernadette Cummings: Some Like It Hot
Becka Lesca: Jurassic Park
Graeme Wharton: Happy Feet
James Woolford: Mrs Doubtfire
Heka Mick: Bambi
Finn Robson: The Harry Potter series
Matty Palin: Cool Runnings
Elaine Davidson: Elf
Paul Burnicle: K9
Kirsty Steele: Top Gun
Dave Taylorson: Robocop
Simon Merritt: Toy Story
Keighley Burnett: Jaws
Michael Sanderson: Groundhog Day
Simon Keenan: The Breakfast Club
Neil Robinson: War Games
Sarah Whitelaw: Predator
Mick Durnion: Friday the 13th
Joanne Elliott: Pearl Harbour
Julez Rutter: Blues Brothers
Margaret Brown: The Railway Children
Susan Sinclair: Ghost
Glenys Bainbridge: Frankie and Johnny
Sam Doyle: White House Down
Greg Hildreth: Anchorman
Rog Hildreth: High Fidelity
John Stead: Monsters Inc
Julie Hindmarch: Titanic
Jen Blair: The Goodies
Alan Jones: Quadrophenia