Anne Robinson to return to Weakest Link for celebrity charity special

The Weakest Link is to return to screens for a one-off celebrity special featuring Love Island winner Kem Cetinay and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Queen of mean, Anne Robinson, will take to the quiz show's famed podium as a number of stars tackle general knowledge questions to win up to £15,000 for BBC Children In Need.

Columninst Giles Coren, actors Chizzy Akudolu and John Thomson, chef Rosemary Shrager and presenter Maya Jama are the five other celebrities taking part in the show.

Cetinay said he doubted his abilities, but was hoping not to be the actual weakest link.

He added: "I can't believe I will be part of the Weakest Link special for BBC Children in Need. The money raised will be going to such a good cause so I was honoured to be asked to take part."

Coren said: "I am super excited to be taking part in the Weakest Link although it will be a bit boring for me from a competitive point of view as I know everything and therefore can't possibly lose."

The Weakest Link ran from 2000 until 2012 on the BBC.

:: The Weakest Link celebrity special airs on Friday November 17 on BBC Two.