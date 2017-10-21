Big Preview AND TRAILER: Bounty Hunters - Jack Whitehall interview

Funnyman Jack Whitehall and Rosie Perez star in this Sky Original Production – a new comedy thriller he has penned with the help of fellow Bad Education co-writer Freddy Syborn.

When his antiques dealer dad winds up in hospital following a rather mysterious accident, book-smart Barnaby (Jack Whitehall) takes it upon himself to save the family’s cash-strapped business. What could possibly go wrong?

Well, a dodgy deal masterminded by his father (Robert Lindsay) leaves Barnaby £50,000 down and lumbered with a looted treasure. He’s determined to reclaim his cash, but to do so, he needs help. Big time.

Enter Nina Morales (Oscar® nominee Rosie Perez), a tough New Yorker who Barnaby’s sister (Charity Wakefield) met while travelling. Nina and Barnaby couldn’t be more different. She’s a gun-toting, Brooklyn bounty hunter, while he drives a tiny G-Wiz car and lives in Wimbledon. She’s wanted by a dangerous Mexican drug cartel while he’s doing a PhD in Flemish textiles. They team up on a mission to get his money back. But Barnaby’s quiet life soon spirals further out of control, when they’re forced into the paths of the police, terrorists and the cartel.

We caught up with Jack Whitehall. . .

Tell us about the series…

We set out to write a comedy thriller that had a compelling story. Growing up, mine and Freddy’s favourite films were ones like the Coen brothers’, so we were inspired by those in terms of the tone. My character, Barnaby Walker, is the son of an antiques dealer who unwittingly purchases a statue that has been looted from Syria. In order to try to get his money back, he enlists the help of Nina (played by Rosie Perez), who’s a tough New York bounty hunter. The series is about their story.

Barnaby and Nina’s relationship is a big part of the series, isn’t it?

Yes, they are sort of the odd couple. We had a lot of fun writing the scenes with Barnaby and Nina together. It’s a very unique dynamic because they are so different. Nina is from a tough background and she’s street-smart, kick-ass and hard as nails. Barnaby is wet, shy and apologetic for his mere existence. She wears her heart on her sleeve while Barnaby is quite emotionally repressed. They are thrust together but they are very much chalk and cheese.

Are there any similarities between you and Barnaby?

He has a nervousness that I think I have a bit of in real life. Also, he gets irate and he loses his temper, but he’s not very good at it. That’s quite me as well.

The series has plenty of action scenes. Did you enjoy filming them?

They were really fun. We wanted to write a show that had a lot of scale and was very ambitious. There are over 120 locations and lots of action set pieces. These are homages to some of our favourite genre movies and 80s films. There was quite a bit of stunt work and a big fight sequence and a car chase. But I wasn’t allowed to do that because I can’t drive.

Do you think the challenges you do on A League of Their Own helped prepare you for the stunts?

Yes, I am pretty fearless now… and stupid.

Do you have a favourite line or a scene from the show?

My favourite sequence is in episode three. There’s a fight in a lift and Barnaby and Nina have to dispose of a body. It’s really farcical. They decide that one of them is going to have to dress up as a maid. Barnaby suggests that it would be Nina but Nina just goes off on one and starts attacking him because of his privilege. They have a massive argument over the dead body in a maid’s closet. It made me laugh so much.

Barnaby has to take on a lot of different roles. He winds up as a Russian masseuse at one point, too, doesn’t he?

He certainly does get put through the wringer. He goes on quite a journey… ➡

Why do you think people will enjoy Bounty Hunters?

There are so many series on TV and there is so much content that I think it’s hard to write something that feels truly original and distinctive and I think we’ve achieved that. I think you will care about the characters and be intrigued and interested by the story. And, it’s funny. I am very proud of it.

Bounty Hunters is on Sky 1 & NOW TV on Wednesday at 10pm