Britain's Got Talent opens WhatsApp line for early audition clips

Britain's Got Talent hopefuls will now be able to submit their first applications for the show via online chat service WhatsApp

Fans keen to share their talents with the nation through the ITV show can do so by sending a video message, existing video or YouTube clip via the app.

Selected candidates, who can submit their clips to the show's mobile phone number 07880 394428, will then be invited to the next round of talent team auditions.

Entries are already open for the talent contest's 12th season and the deadline is December 31, ahead of the new series next year.

Applications are open to performers of all ages and talents - from magicians, to acrobats, to animals - but all clips must be under five minutes long.

Past show winners have included singers Susan Boyle and Paul Potts, dance troupe Diversity and dog-act duo Ashleigh Butler and Pudsey. This year's contest was won by pianist Tokio Myers, who is set to release his debut album next month after signing a record deal with judge Simon Cowell's firm, Syco Music.

Charlie Irwin, executive producer, said: "We're excited to open up this year's BGT auditions to WhatsApp as one of the many ways hopefuls can now apply to audition for our next series.

"Our goal every year is to reach as many people across the country and take the auditions to them so WhatsApp is an extension of that."

The show, which this year saw a return of judging panel Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, with presenters Ant and Dec, will return to screens next year.