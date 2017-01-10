Channel 4's Naked Attraction looking for North East contestants

Looking for love? Give the old-fashioned methods a break and try something totally new for 2017 ...

Naked Attraction, shown on Channel 4 in 2016, is back for another series - and the search is on for contestants from the North East.

If you're a brave singleton looking to spice things up for the new year, the casting team would like to hear from you.

A spokesman for Studio Lambert, which makes the show, said: "We had a great response from the North East last year and we are keen to do the same this year!"

There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type - as long as you're over 18 and looking for love, Studio Lambert, which also makes Gogglebox and Tattoo Fixers, would like to hear from you.

Email nakedattraction@studiolambert.com or call 0203 040 6873.