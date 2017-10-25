Jeremy Corbyn to appear on Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will take his place on the sofa for a special celebrity edition of Channel 4's Gogglebox for Stand Up To Cancer, according to various reports.

The episode is airing next week as part of the broadcaster's efforts to support the fundraising drive.

Gogglebox features TV fans watching a range of broadcasts, from primetime entertainment shows to hard-hitting documentaries, and shows their reactions and candid insights to the small screen offerings.

There have been no details shared on which programmes Mr Corbyn will be watching and offering his opinions on, or who he will be joined with in front of the box.

It has been reported that his episode will be filmed this weekend.

Previous stars who have taken part in the Gogglebox charity broadcast include Kate Moss, Anna Friel, Steve Coogan, Jamie Dornan and Noel Gallagher.

Channel 4 have revealed the celebrity edition of Gogglebox will air on Friday November 3, but have not confirmed who will be taking part.

The programme billing reads: "Some very famous faces join Britain's favourite opinionated viewers for a special episode of Gogglebox for this year's Stand Up To Cancer."

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.