Meet this year's Great British Bake Off contestants

A Health and Safety inspector, a software developer who has survived cancer and a banker are among those hoping to rise to the occasion in Channel 4's Great British Bake Off.

The 12-strong batch of hopefuls also features a 71-year-old retiree, the eldest amateur baker to be featured in the series to date, according to Channel 4. The popular baking series returns to air with its new broadcaster on Tuesday August 29 at 8pm, following much controversy since news of its departure from the BBC was confirmed last year.

Pictures by Press Association.