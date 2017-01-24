Search

Oscar nominations 2017: The list in full

The Oscar nominations for 2017 have been released. Picture: Pixabay.

It's undoubtedly the biggest night in film - but who are you rooting for at the Oscars? Here is the nomination list in full.

Best Picture

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Fences

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actress

Emma Stone – La La Land

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Ruth Negga – Loving

Best Actor

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington – Fences

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis – Fences

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Dev Patel – Lion

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins, Tarell McCraney

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Lion – Luke Davies

Fences – August Wilson

Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi

Best Original Screenplay

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

The Lobster – Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos

20th Century Women – Mike Mills

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren – La La Land

Bradford Young – Arrival

Greig Fraser – Lion

James Laxton – Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto – Silence

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia

Moana

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

Best Documentary Feature

O.J.: Made in America

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

Best Foreign Language Film

Tanna – Australia

Land of Mine – Denmark

Toni Erdmann – Germany

The Salesman – Iran

A Man Called Ove – Sweden

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” – La La Land

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“The Empty Chair” - Jim: The James Foley Story

Best Original Score

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight – Nicholas Britell

Jackie – Mica Levi

Passengers – Thomas Newman

Best Film Editing

La La Land – Tom Cross

Moonlight – Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Costume Design

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi

A Man Called Ove – Love Larson and Eva Con Bahr

Star Trek Beyond – S. Anne Carroll and Joel Harlow

Best Production Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, James Hambige, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Arrival – Patrice Vermette

Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary (Short Subject)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

The Mute’s House

The White Helmets

Watani: My Homeland

Best Short Film (Animated)

Pearl

Pear and Cider Cigarettes

Piper

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Best Short Film (Live-Action)

Ennemis Interieurs

Timecode

Silent Nights

La Femme et la TGV

Sing