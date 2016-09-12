Paranoid: A drama that keeps you looking over your shoulder...

A conspiracy thriller, Paranoid, tells the story of a female GP who is murdered in a rural children’s playground with an abundance of eyewitnesses.

A group of detectives embark on what seems to be a straightforward murder investigation, but as they delve deeper into the case they are quickly drawn into the twists and turns of an ever-darkening mystery, which takes them unexpectedly across Europe.

Set in Cheshire, in the small fictional town of Marshwell, detectives Michael Niles (Neil Stuke), Nina Suresh (Indira Varma), Alec Wayfield (Dino Fetscher) and Bobby Day (Robert Glenister) begin to piece together what happened on the fateful morning Doctor Angela Benton took her three year old son Luke to the playground.

Watching Luke play alongside other Mums and their toddlers, Angela is set upon and brutally stabbed by a man in a hoody whose face is covered from view. His jerking head movements and disturbingly weird sounds became apparent moments before the attack, and eyewitness and local Garden Centre owner Lucy Cannonbury (Lesley Sharp) is keen to help the detectives.

With Lucy’s version of events instantly ringing alarm bells with dedicated, compassionate cop Nina Suresh, fellow seasoned detective Bobby Day, is more willing to accept Lucy’s account of Angela’s tragic murder.

As the investigation unfolds, Bobby is convinced someone is watching them when he catches sight of shadowy figures. Bobby and his colleagues also begin to receive mysteriously worded notes from the ‘Ghost Detective’ helping them with insightful details about the case.

The team soon tracks the main suspect to the flat he shares with his brother. Jacob Appley suffers from psychopathic schizophrenia with OCD tendencies and the evidence is compelling. But is he the killer they so desperately seek? All is clearly not what it seems and Alec obsesses about why Jacob would commit murder and then apparently kill himself.

Little do our heroes know they are on the precipice of a nightmare with this case taking them on a dangerous and beguiling journey across Europe which will inevitably wreak pain and havoc for all involved.

Producer Tom Sherry says: “Paranoid lays bare the human and emotional story of a group of detectives hell-bent on capturing a killer, but there are unexpected twists and turns every step of the way.”

Indira Varma, who plays Nina says: “I’m fascinated by the theme we can’t reveal in Paranoid. It feels like a modern problem in society that needs exposing and discussing. That was exciting to me and the initial draw.

“I’m not usually a massive fan of procedural dramas, however, despite now playing a cop in a conspiracy thriller, Paranoid feels very character driven, which is what appeals to me as an actor. Having an emotional roller coaster to ride.

“That’s what I did it for- and the opportunity to play someone like Nina who is a little bit bonkers. She’s mouthy and not always very likeable. A bit of a nightmare. She’s jealous, impulsive; wears her heart on her sleeve; doesn’t mince her words and can be pretty insensitive. But thankfully she redeems herself with a laugh and her honesty. I wish I had the courage to behave like that sometimes.

“What I also really like about the series is that these are human beings struggling with being human. And that is something that connects us all. Everyone goes through a crisis at some point in their lives but how does each individual cope? That is something that is explored in Paranoid.

“You have three detectives at the centre of it, tying the story together. Along with the wider themes. Three human beings trying to make the best of life whilst trying to solve a murder!”

Robert Glenister, who plays Bobby Day says: “Paranoid starts off as a generic police procedural and then develops into something else. You start thinking, ‘Is this going to be about small town cops investigating a brutal murder? Or is it going to be something more than that?’ And it turns out to be something far more than that. It goes across to Germany and there is an American influence. The appeal was the scale of it. Something that starts off quite parochial and small then becomes global. I was sent the first three episodes in August 2015 and it was like reading a really taut thriller. I did find it a real page-turner.

“Bill Gallagher is a brilliant writer who has a passion for both the work and the point he’s trying to put across, which is laudable. And that passion is infectious. We didn’t know during filming how it was going to end until we got the scripts for the final two episodes. There were all sorts of rumours.

“As it turns out, it’s resolved quite charmingly.”

Paranoid starts Thursday on ITV at 9pm