Perfect time for female Time Lord, says Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss

Doctor Who writer Mark Gatiss says it is the perfect time for the show to have a female Time Lord.

Peter Capaldi's decision to step down from the sci-fi role has sparked speculation that the next incumbent could be a woman.

Gatiss told the Press Association: "I would love it to be a woman, I think it would be marvellous.

"Not through pressure of political correctness but it sort of just feels like it's time. I think it would just be great.

"The show is not the new kid on the block anymore.

"It's been back for 12 years and I think it would just be really thrilling, but a lot of people disagree but I just think, why not?"

While some fans might complain about a female Doctor, "there'll be lots of new fans who won't be. And also the old fans who complain will definitely not stop watching it," he said.

Ex-Death In Paradise actor Kris Marshall is favourite to take over from Capaldi as the Doctor.

Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge recently dismissed speculation that she could be the first female Time Lord.

Gatiss has written new Doctor Who episode Empress Of Mars, which airs on BBC One on Saturday, June 10.