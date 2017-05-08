Poetic war documentary Asunder returns to the region

A poignant poetic war documentary which made its world premiere in Sunderland will be screened in the region this month.

Artist filmmaker Esther Johnson and producer Bob Stanley will host a Q&A at Tyneside Cinema for a screening of Asunder, their documentary that commemorates 100 years since the Battle of the Somme.

Using archive and contemporary footage and audio, Asunder tells the stories of people from the North East during the First World War to uncover what life was like on the home front and Western front, from the men who fought in the fields to those who stayed behind to work in the region’s shipyards and munitions factories.

The soundtrack to the film was created by two renowned North East bands, Sunderland’s Field Music and Newcastle’s Warm Digits and was performed with the Royal Northern Sinfonia and The Cornshed Sisters.

The film originally premiered at Sunderland Empire in July last year where Field Music, Warm Digits, Royal Northern Sinfonia and The Cornshed Sisters performed the score live.

Tyneside Cinema’s head of programme, Holli Keeble said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Esther and Bob to the Tyneside Cinema to talk about this fascinating documentary about life in the north east during wartime. Last year’s premiere in Sunderland was so well received and this is a fantastic opportunity for more people to see this film and also get a first-hand account from Esther and Bob about making it.”

•Asunder plus Q&A is at Tyneside Cinema, Newcastle city centre on Sunday, May 21 at 3.15pm. Tickets available in person from the box office, from 0191 227 5500 or online at www.tynesidecinema.co.uk/asunder.