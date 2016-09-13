Sci-fi movie made by South Shields teens up for top awards

A science fiction movie filmed by youngsters in South Tyneside is up for two top awards.

Stranded is the latest short film produced by Custom Reels, a group based at the Customs House, in South Shields.

The film was the idea of youngsters Zack Russell and Ryan Ogden who developed it with Custom Reels assistant group leader Georgia Shippen.

Ryan, 17, the film’s co-writer, director and editor, said: “Stranded is our latest short film project and our most ambitious to date – featuring a set, props and costume built from scratch by the production team with the help of adult mentors.

“A number of our films have been entered into festivals, and our recent horror short, Jaquiva, won us our first award in June. That gave us a big boost that was probably very necessary heading into the production of Stranded, which was our toughest shoot yet.

“The film follows Captain Alex McArthur, the last surviving member of a space mission on a distant planet. She has spent months in total isolation, struggling against dwindling resources and the failing mechanics of the mission’s space pod. As the severity of her situation escalates, Alex wrestles with her continued survival.”

The Custom Reels team behind Stranded with Daniel Clifford, front right.

Daniel Clifford, who runs the group at the Mill Dam venue, has entered the film in the Berwick Film and Media Arts Festival’s Chris Anderson Award and the Into Film’s Film of the Month competition.

The film can be viewed on YouTube.

Custom Reels is open to 13 to 19-year-olds and meets every Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Anyone interested in joining can email film@customshouse.co.uk