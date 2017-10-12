South Shields make-up artist lands dream role on hit TV show

A South Shields make-up artist has told of her pride after landing a dream position working on a hit TV series.

Laura Cobley, 27, is set to start work on horror series The Walking Dead.

Laura will start work on the show next week.

It comes after the self-taught make-up artist secured support from employment project Wise Steps.

The programme is funded by the Big Lottery Fund and the European Social Fund to reduce poverty and social exclusion.

Laura has been supported by it for the last four months, and starts work for Fox TV next week after impressing in an audition held in London.

She said: “I never imagined that I would get this far.

“It was an amazing experience to go down to London and be there in the studio showing them my portfolio.

“A massive thanks goes to Wise Steps for helping to make it possible, because I couldn’t have done it without them.

“Working with my Wise Steps coach has made me realise that there is help and support available, which has helped me to progress and achieve my goals.”

Wise Steps coach Gillian said: “We are so proud of the progress Laura has made.

“We worked closely over the past few weeks to prepare her for her audition, which was held in London.

“Wise Steps funded her travel, paid for a few of the additional make-up tools and something smart to wear for the interview.

“The project provides one to one specialist support to those on the pathway to work.

“It is a really holistic programme, working with participants to provide help with whatever they need, from confidence-building to housing, learning support to feeling less isolated.”

Wise Steps is a partnership of local organisations led by the Wise Group.

