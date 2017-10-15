South Shields X Factor hopeful Aidan Martin safely through to next round

South Tyneside’s latest X Factor hopeful’s dream is still alive after he made it through the ‘six chair challenge’ round of the competition.

Aidan Martin, 27, who was born in South Shields and grew up in Cleadon, has been tipped as a serious contender in the hit ITV show since impressing in his audition, which aired in September.

He performed his own song, called Punchline, in the audition stage, drawing much praise from judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osborne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Simon said he had a “beautiful voice” and praised his performance as “special”.

The audition has been viewed almost two million times on YouTube in just over a month.

Aidan then progressed through the bootcamp stage of the singing contest, performing Clean Bandit’s Symphony alongside three other contestants.

His latest success came in the six chair challenge at Wembley Arena, which was the first big singing round of the competition with a live audience.

Aidan, competing in the boys category, was one of six contestants chosen by mentor Louis Walsh to win a place at the judges’ houses stage, which is the last round before the live finals.

This is the second time Aidan has competed in the X Factor, having also entered it 10 years ago.

The barman, who now lives in London, is hoping to become the fourth singer from South Tyneside to win the show.

Joe McElderry, from South Shields, triumphed in 2009, while Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, also from the town, won as part of Little Mix in 2011.