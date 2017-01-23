Star Wars fans get their first glimpse of the next chapter

Star Wars fans were in a state of excitement today as the franchise gave them their first taste of the next film in the series.

The official Star Wars Twitter feed confirmed that the latest chapter in the Luke Skywalker series will be called The Last Jedi, and revealed the official promotional poster.

The movie, which has already been filmed and is in post-production, is due to be released on December 15 this year.

It will be the second instalment in the sequel trilogy following Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

It stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis in returning roles.

New cast members include Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran in unconfirmed roles.

It is Fisher's final film role following her death in December 2016.

Star Wars makers Lucasfilm said there are no plans to digitally recreate Fisher - who rose to fame in the first Star Wars film in 1977 as Princess Leia - to appear in future episodes of the movie saga, although she had finished filming her scenes in Star Wars VIII before her death.

The film company said in a statement: ''There is a rumour circulating that we would like to address.

''We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.''

Director Rian Johnson has stated that the story resumes immediately after the events of The Force Awakens.