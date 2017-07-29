Television Choice: Five of the best from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Sky

Stuart Chandler finds the best in this week's listings. . .

When The Boat Comes In, BBC One, Monday, 7.30pm

Orkney, the small island chain off the north-eastern tip of Scotland, is officially the UK’s cruise ship capital. This year, every cruise line in the world will visit.. As part of BBC One’s Our Lives series, Orkney: When The Boat Comes In captures the stories of Orcadians whose lives are impacted by the onslaught of tourists.

Queer As Art, BBC Two, Saturday, 9pm

This film invites a stellar cast of interviewees from across the arts - including Stephen Fry, Val MacDermid, Nick Grimshaw, Sandi Toksvig, Alan Cumming, Will Young, Anthony Sher, Jeanette Winterson and Russell T Davies - to reflect on the contribution of lesbian and gay people to British cultural life.

Inside London Fire Brigade, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

In this second programme of the series, one hundred firefighters are mobilised to a massive fire at a garden centre near Heathrow. Things take a dramatic turn when it’s discovered there is a large quantity of highly explosive gas canisters on site, directly in the path of the spreading fire.

The South Bank Show, Sky One & NOW TV, Wednesday, 8pm

This week, Melvyn Bragg meets Sally Wainwright, one of the UK’s most highly acclaimed and prolific TV writers. After working as a scriptwriter on long-running radio soap opera The Archers she went on to create Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.

How To Get Away With Murder, Sky Living & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

When the Philadelphia Bar Association disciplinary board discovers some damaging information about Annalise, it puts the fate of a young client in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Frank commits a shocking act that puts someone close to him in a difficult place.