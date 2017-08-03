The Great British Bake Off trailer is here - and there are singing cakes

Have your say

The trailer for Channel 4's Great British Bake Off has dropped - with singing cakes.

The quirky video features an assortment of pastries - some even have faces - singing Paul McCartney and the Frog Chorus's We All Stand Together.

The famous Bake Off tent is nowhere to be seen, but croissants, doughnuts, loaves, tarts, eclairs and colourful cakes are all on mouth-watering display.

New hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, as well as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, are absent - but it looks as though Fielding's surreal sense of humour may have already had an influence.

After a grand cake reveal at the end of the short film, the narrator says: "Set your timers, The Great British Bake Off is back. Coming soon on Channel 4."

Not all reaction has been positive.

@CirqueduDurve wrote: "What a horrifying advert."

@calvinstowell wrote: "This is a really beautiful ad. I wish the new season had kept all the talent."

"This is like an acid nightmare..." @RobWComedy added.

Channel 4 paid a reported £75 million for three years of the hit show, which scored 15 million viewers on the BBC.

Noel Fielding and Prue Leith will be presenting the show on Channel 4. Picture: PA.

Sue Perkins, who hosted the series at the Corporation with Mel Giedroyc, recently admitted that she was running out of puns.

Meanwhile, the BBC has denied that a new series, featuring Mary Berry returning as a judge, is a Bake Off copycat, calling them "different shows".