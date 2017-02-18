The top 10 films that make Brits feel young again

We've all got that one movie that makes us remember our childhood - but what do you watch when you want to take a trip back to your youth?

New research has revealed the top 10 films that actually make Brits feel younger when they watch them. Is your favourite on the list?

Comedy came out tops in the genre of choice (54%), followed by Adventure (19%) and Drama (10%).

Mat Finch, Marketing Director at Warner Leisure Hotels, which carried out the research, said: "Age is merely a number.

"Our guests at Warner have a young-at-heart and positive attitude to life, so when we saw the research saying certain films can have negative side effects, we knew we had to investigate.

“We show films daily across our 13 hotels, so we’ll be making sure Grease is scheduled.”