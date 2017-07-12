These are the top 50 British films of all time

The Italian Job has been named the greatest British film ever made.
A survey of 2,000 Brits put Peter Collinson's stylish 1969 crime caper in top spot - with fans fondly remembering its famous Mini Cooper chases and cliffhanger ending.
Other titles appearing in the list include striptease comedy-drama The Full Monty, which came in second, and Richard Curtis' romance Love Actually, which took fourth place, behind another Sir Michael Caine classic, Zulu, in third.
The study was commissioned by Vue Entertainment to celebrate the re-launch of the iconic Vue Leicester Square cinema, first opened in 1938.
Dean Cross, film content manager at Vue Entertainment, said: "The Italian Job is a testament to the quality of British film-making - a moment when the best of the best came together to create cinema magic.
"There are bigger productions on the list, starring bigger stars, but Michael Caine's gravitas as an actor, and the iconic scenes of The Italian Job put it ahead of the competition. A worthy winner."
How many of the top 50 have you seen?
THE TOP 50 BRITISH FILMS
1. The Italian Job
2. The Full Monty
3. Zulu
4. Love, Actually
5. Trainspotting
6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
7. Four Weddings and a Funeral
8. The Bridge on the River Kwai
9. Monty Python's Life of Brian
10. Billy Elliot
11. Lawrence of Arabia
12. The Railway Children
13. Shaun of the Dead
14. The 39 Steps
15. The King's Speech
16. The Dam Busters
17. Slumdog Millionaire
18. Skyfall
19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
20. A Clockwork Orange
21. 28 Days Later
22. Notting Hill
23. The Third Man
24. Hot Fuzz
25. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
26. Chariots of Fire
27. 2001: A Space Odyssey
28. This is England
29. The Ladykillers
30. The Wicker Man
31. Gandhi
32. Get Carter
33. Withnail & I
34. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
35. The Theory of Everything
36. Goldfinger
37. Local Hero
38. Kind Hearts and Coronets
39. Kes
40. Scum
41. The Imitation Game
42. Bend it Like Beckham
43. Snatch
44. The Long Good Friday
45. Sense and Sensibility
46. Carry on Doctor
47. Carry on Camping
48. A Fish Called Wanda
49. Dr. No
50. A Hard Day's Night