These are the top 50 British films of all time

The Italian Job has been named the greatest British film ever made.

A survey of 2,000 Brits put Peter Collinson's stylish 1969 crime caper in top spot - with fans fondly remembering its famous Mini Cooper chases and cliffhanger ending.

Other titles appearing in the list include striptease comedy-drama The Full Monty, which came in second, and Richard Curtis' romance Love Actually, which took fourth place, behind another Sir Michael Caine classic, Zulu, in third.

The study was commissioned by Vue Entertainment to celebrate the re-launch of the iconic Vue Leicester Square cinema, first opened in 1938.

Dean Cross, film content manager at Vue Entertainment, said: "The Italian Job is a testament to the quality of British film-making - a moment when the best of the best came together to create cinema magic.

"There are bigger productions on the list, starring bigger stars, but Michael Caine's gravitas as an actor, and the iconic scenes of The Italian Job put it ahead of the competition. A worthy winner."

How many of the top 50 have you seen?

THE TOP 50 BRITISH FILMS

1. The Italian Job

2. The Full Monty

3. Zulu

4. Love, Actually

5. Trainspotting

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

7. Four Weddings and a Funeral

8. The Bridge on the River Kwai

9. Monty Python's Life of Brian

10. Billy Elliot

11. Lawrence of Arabia

12. The Railway Children

13. Shaun of the Dead

14. The 39 Steps

15. The King's Speech

16. The Dam Busters

17. Slumdog Millionaire

18. Skyfall

19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

20. A Clockwork Orange

21. 28 Days Later

22. Notting Hill

23. The Third Man

24. Hot Fuzz

25. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

26. Chariots of Fire

27. 2001: A Space Odyssey

28. This is England

29. The Ladykillers

30. The Wicker Man

31. Gandhi

32. Get Carter

33. Withnail & I

34. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

35. The Theory of Everything

36. Goldfinger

37. Local Hero

38. Kind Hearts and Coronets

39. Kes

40. Scum

41. The Imitation Game

42. Bend it Like Beckham

43. Snatch

44. The Long Good Friday

45. Sense and Sensibility

46. Carry on Doctor

47. Carry on Camping

48. A Fish Called Wanda

49. Dr. No

50. A Hard Day's Night