Transformers fans get selfies with movie stars as filming continues in North East

Transformers fans flocked to some of the top locations in the region last week to watch the filming of the blockbuster film.

The fifth instalment in the series, which has Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, was filmed at a host of North East landmarks last week, drawing crowds who came along to watch.

The series, directed by Bay, has grossed over £2.79bn ($3.7bn) worldwide, has been shot at locations including Bamburgh Castle and Newcastle city centre.

Many lucky fans managed to catch a glimpse of stars including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci and Isabela Moner, and some even had the chance to pose for photos with cast members.

Shelley Scarth from Jarrow, was one such lucky fan who met Sir Anthony Hopkins at Bamburgh Castle and managed to get a snap with him and her son Dylan, four.

She said: "We met Sir Anthony Hopkins at Bamburgh Castle.

"He was so nice and took time to ask us our names, asked who Dylan's favourite transformer was and even asked us about our day.

"He was such a nice man!"

Did you meet any of the stars? Share your picture with us!

Share it with us on Facebook or email it to gazette.news@northeast-press.co.uk