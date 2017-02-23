TV Choice: 5 shows you must watch this week

If you watch nothing else this week, give these shows a go...

1. Prime Suspect 1973, ITV, Thursday, 9pm

Adapted from Lynda La Plante’s bestselling novel, Tennison, this six-part drama stars Stefanie Martini as WPC Jane Tennison, and charts the rise of the novice policewoman as she assists in her first murder investigation, revealing her first steps towards becoming character that we have come to know.

2. Taboo, BBC One, Saturday, 9.15pm

It is the time of final reckoning. James Delaney (Tom Hardy) confronts Sir Stuart Strange (Jonathan Pryce, pictured) of the East India Company, with the cold hard truth.

Revelations about those surrounding him are unearthed and met with deadly ramifications.

3. Rivers With Jeremy Paxman, Channel 4, Sunday, 8pm

Devoted fisherman Jeremy Paxman travels along four of the great rivers of Britain meeting the people who make the rivers what they are, unearthing their history and traditions and exploring their wildlife. In this first episode he’s on the Tweed, which helps define the border between England and Scotland.

4. Billions, Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, Tuesday, 9pm

You don’t get to be as successful as Bobby Axelrod without making a few enemies – and it’s not just his bitter feud with Chuck Rhoades we’re talking about as this week Axe has a public sparring match with a rival hedge fundmanager. Luckily for him, he also happens to have a very talented intern.

5. Lethal Weapon, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Family man LAPD Detective Roger Murtaugh (Wayans) is back to work after a near fatal heart attack – and his doctor has told him he needs to keep his stress levels under control.

That might not be so easy given that he’s been paired with ex-Navy SEAL-turned-detective Martin Riggs (Crawford), who has moved to California.