TV Choice AND VIDEO: Going back to the top of the lake, down under

Top of the Lake: China Girl Thursday, 9pm, BBC TWO

Jane Campion’s Emmy-nominated crime mystery returns to BBC Two for a second instalment.

Detective Robin Griffin is back in Sydney, searching for the daughter she gave up for adoption 17 years ago.

When the body of a young woman washes up on Bondi beach, Robin is caught up in a case which will lead closer to home than she could ever have expected.

Robin and her new partner Miranda (Gwendoline Christie) begin an investigation which will lead them into the dark side of Sydney’s sex industry, with reverberations they could never have imagined.

Privately, Robin is in search of the daughter she gave up for adoption at birth. Now 17, troubled Mary (Alice Englert) is at odds with her adoptive parents Julia (Nicole Kidman) and Pyke (Ewan Leslie), and deeply in thrall to her much older boyfriend Puss (David Dencik) - a dangerous philosopher with links to a brothel where a young sex worker has disappeared.

Elisabeth Moss who plays Robin says: “Without spoiling anything, the thing that we reveal in the flashback and some things that have happened over the last four years to Robin have put her in this really, really dark place. She’s not had an easy life, this girl. So she starts out in Season 2 in this much darker place, and really messed up, so when I was reading it for the first time I was like, yes, yes, yes, yes!”