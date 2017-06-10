TV Choice and VIDEO: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler finds some alternatives to the TV listings for you to enjoy...

BBC iPlayer: The Fifteen Billion Pound Railway

This series follows more than ten thousand engineers and construction workers as they race to complete the brand new railway directly underneath the city - Crossrail, London’s new Underground - in time for the first trains to start running.

BBC Three: Queer and Proud

A once pejorative label, reclaimed by academics and activists in the 80s, it has now become an all-encompassing identity. He speaks to many to get their understanding of what ‘queer’ means, including the performers at Sink The Pink.

Sky Boxet Sets: Ballers

This comedy-drama starring Dwayne Johnson takes a tantalising journey through Miami’s strip clubs, pool parties and beachside mansions to reveal the madcap lives of some of South Beach’s American football superstars. Seasons 1 and 2 available.

Amazon Video: The Last Tycoon

Follow Monroe Stahr, Hollywood’s Golden Boy as he battles boss Pat Brady for the soul of their studio. In a world darkened by the Depression and the growing influence of Hitler’s Germany, The Last Tycoon illuminates the passions, violence and towering ambition of 1930s Hollywood.

Netflix: Orange Is The New Black Season 5

The fourth series ended with a humdinger of a cliffhanger - during a riot at Litchfield Penitentiary, Daya got her hands on a guard’s gun and was pointing it directly at Officer Humphrey when the credits rolled. Did she pull the trigger? All will be revealed in the first episode, which picks up immediately afterwards.

Sky Cinema: Rock Dog (2016, Sky PG - Same day as cinema)

Luke Wilson voices Bodi, a wide-eyed Tibetan Mastiff expected to follow his old man Khampa (JK Simmons) into the family business – guarding the village sheep. Everything changes, though, when a radio quite literally falls out of the sky and Bodi hears the unmistakeable sounds of legendary rocker Angus Scattergood

(Eddie Izzard).

He’s instantly hooked, so decides to leave the quiet life behind and attempt to make his name among the bright lights of the big bad city. Unfortunately this quest attracts the attention of Khampa’s wolf nemesis Linnux (Lewis Black), and before long Bodi must somehow save his family and friends without giving up his newfound dream.

And one from the telly: Fearless, ITV, Monday, 9pm

Created by Homeland and 24 writer, Patrick Harbinson, and produced by leading independent programme makers, Mammoth Screen, brand new contemporary thriller Fearless launches on ITV this week.

Starring acclaimed actress Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, Penny Dreadful), the gripping six-part drama follows Emma Banville, a human rights lawyer known for defending lost causes, as she sets out to prove the innocence of Kevin Russell, who was convicted of the murder of a schoolgirl, Linda Simms, 14 years earlier. A crime which Kevin maintains he didn’t commit.

Firmly believing there has been a miscarriage of justice, Emma is determined to reveal the truth behind Linda’s death and is prepared to go to extreme lengths to discover what happened and free Kevin. However, as Emma digs deeper into the case, risking her career, personal life and reputation on, she begins to sense powerful forces at play within the police and intelligence services who want to stop her uncovering the truth.

Also starring in the compelling new drama are BAFTA Award winners Sir Michael Gambon (Fortitude) and Wunmi Mosaku (Black Mirror), Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe), John Bishop (Accused), Rebecca Callard (Ordinary Lies), Jamie Bamber (Marcella), Sam Swainsbury (Mum), Emma Hamilton (Mr Selfridge) and Emmy nominee Robin Weigert (American Horror Story).