TV Choice AND VIDEO: Wimbledon 2017

Wimbledon, From Monday, BBC One/Two/iPlayer/Red Button

Wimbledon 2017 kicks off on July 3 and BBC Sport are ready to serve up another thrilling Championships.

This year sees the BBC celebrate 90 glorious years of broadcasting Wimbledon.

Coverage of The Championships started on radio back in 1927 and a decade later TV viewers were also able to switch on and catch the action.

Fast forward to 2017 and the BBC now provides an extensive multi-platform offering for fans which ensures they never miss a minute of the much cherished summer tournament.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater says: “We are very proud to be celebrating such a long-standing broadcasting relationship with the All England Tennis Club. Over the 90 years we have been able to capture so many of Wimbledon’s greatest moments, from those early days of radio commentary to the unprecedented access to the event that we have available now.”

Clare Balding

Sue Barker will once again be at the helm of the BBC’s Wimbledon television coverage, presenting daily from the heart of the action at the All England Tennis Club.

Over the two weeks Sue will be joined in the studio by a top class line-up, including tennis legends Martina Navratilova, John McEnroe and Billie Jean King.

John McEnroe