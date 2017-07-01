TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Stuart Chandler dissects the listings and finds you five treats. . .

The Voice Kids, ITV, Saturday, 7.30pm

The Crystal Maze

The Blind Auditions conclude this week on the Voice Kids as the contestants sing for their chance to win one of the final places in the coaches’ teams. The coaches, Will-i-am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones face some difficult decisions as they aim to complete their line-ups.

Poldark, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

A grain ship is raided by starving villagers and George sentences the peasants harshly. Demelza gives birth to a daughter, Clowance, and George decides to host a Christmas party to court the gentry. Drake arrives at Trenwith with toads for Geoffrey Charles and flowers for Morwennaur.

A League of their Own: US Road Trip 2.0, Sky 1 & NOW TV, Mon, 9pm

Lethal Weapon

So far, the boys’ latest adventure has been an even bigger hit than their first and the laughs keep coming with this special episode of unseen footage from James, Jack, Freddie and Jamie’s eventful US adventure. Featuring hilarious outtakes and unseen pranks.

The Crystal Maze, Channel 4, Friday, 9pm

Maze Master Richard Ayoade guides the third team of intrepid celebrities: Joel Dommett, Jermaine Jenas, Adil Ray and Tamara Wall, led by team captain Rylan Clark-Neal through the epic game show adventure where they hope to win in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Lethal Weapon, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Poldark

In the season one finale, Riggs makes a shocking discovery about Miranda’s death that leads him back to the cartel in desperate need for answers.

Murtaugh is torn between his commitment to his partner and his commitment to his family.