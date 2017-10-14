TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best from the schedules this week.

Snowfall, BBC Two, Sunday, 10pm

Episode two Franklin (Damson Idris) did well shifting Avi’s product and goes back for more. He’s high on his success but he may soon have to learn some hard lessons about the path he’s decided to take. Teddy insists on meeting their supplier. Things don’t go quite as well as he expected.

Electric Dreams, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

In the fifth episode, Sarah (Anna Paquin), a policewoman in the future, discovers that her life is inextricably linked to that of George (Terrence Howard), a brilliant game designer. Both are pursuing violent killers whose plans could have shattering consequences.

Jordskott II, ITV Encore, Thursday, 10pm

Two years have passed since Silverhöjd was rocked by harrowing events. Eva Thörnblad has left Silverhöjd to return to the grey concrete of the big city and her job with the Stockholm police. Eva is trying to move on, but struggles with her grief over Josefin .

The Ganges With Sue Perkins, BBC One, Thursday, 9pm

In this ambitious, entertaining and illuminating three-part series, Sue Perkins goes on an extraordinary journey. She travels through some of the most extraordinary, chaotic and exciting places on earth exploring the lives and landscapes of modern India.

Cold Feet, ITV, Friday, 9pm

When a threat is made towards David’s daughters he takes matters into his own hands. Pete ropes his pals into help at a care home outing. Although in no position to do so, Adam offers Pete some relationship advice with disastrous consequences. Finale.