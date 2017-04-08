TV choice: Five of the best shows to watch this week

If you watch nothing else this week, give these shows a go...

1. Tennis: Davis Cup France v GB BBC One, Saturday from 1.10pm

Sue Barker presents live coverage of the second day’s doubles match as Great Britain take on France in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

Coverage continues on BBC Two until 5.30pm, and on Sunday from 1pm to 6.30pm on BBC Two.

2. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Saturday, ITV, 7pm

Ant & Dec host a magical series finale live from Disney World Florida in a British TV first.

The Crown Jewels concludes, Singalong Live returns with US pop sensation CeeLo Green, and it’s back to the ‘Big Bang’ in the final challenge of Ant vs Dec.

3. Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix Highlights, Sunday, Channel 4, 2.30pm

Steve Jones and David Coulthard present highlights of the second race of the season at the Chinese Grand Prix. The Shanghai International Circuit demands a lot from the driveras Lewis Hamilton tries to overhaul Sebastien Vettel in the Drivers’ Championship driver.

4. The Trip To Spain, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 10pm

Steve and Rob begin the second leg of their culinary odyssey as they head through the Basque Country to Etxebarri – a Michelin-starred restaurant close to Bilbao.

After Rob confirms to Steve that the Welsh for carrot is ‘moron’), the pair head towards Sos del Rey Católico.

5. Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby, BBC Two, Monday, 9pm

In the third episode Giles and Monica discover Giraffe Manor, a unique hotel where giraffes, staff and guests all co-exist in a 1930s Scottish-style hunting lodge on the edge of Nairobi National Park. It’s the operational headquarters of Tanya and Mikey Carr-Hartley.