TV choice: It’ll be all white on the night as Game Of Thrones returns

It may be summer, but the winter we’ve all been waiting for finally comes to Sky Atlantic.

The end is approaching. War is coming. The wait has been unbearable, but the seventh season of the world’s most talked about show begins this week.

After the explosive season six finale, the cruel and calculating Cersei has seized power and ascended to the Iron Throne.

Fresh from retaking Winterfell after a brutal battle, Jon Snow is declared the new King in the North.

A colossal armada sails upon Westeros under Daenerys Targaryen, flanked by three dragons. And, perhaps most terrifying of all, the army of the dead, led by the macabre Night King, continues its march south, bringing winter with it.

In this game, everything is left to play for and the greatest battles lie ahead.

“Don’t fight in the north. Or the south. Fight every battle, everywhere. In your mind.” Petyr Baelish.

And if you’re a real Thrones geek (like me) then don’t miss Sue Perkins and Jamie East following every twist and turn of the new season with their trademark analysis, special features, and a panel of celebrity superfans, plus silliness, as companion show Thronecast returns straight after the evening episode has aired every week.

Game of Thrones, Sunday/Monday, 2am/9pm Sky Atlantic & NOW TV