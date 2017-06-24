TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Stuart Chandler has been looking underneath the schedules to find you some alternative viewing. . .

BBC iPlayer: Cardinal

Demoted for a hunch about a case that he wouldn’t let go, Cardinal is brought back to the homicide unit when the body of missing 13-year-old Katie Pine is discovered, proving his instincts correct. Back on the case, his search for her murderer soon becomes a race to stay ahead of a serial killer.

BBC Three: Just A Couple

Just A Couple is about Mark and Shavon. They have a modern relationship, by which we mean they count each other’s Facebook likes, keep tabs on each other’s Instagrams, and binge-watch Netflix together. But can domestic bliss last forever? Six episodes.

Sky Box Sets: The Leftovers

Based on the bestselling novel by Tom Perrotta, this mysterious drama from the co-creator of Lost centres on the small town of Mapleton, New York, three years after two per cent of the world’s population disappeared without a trace. Seasons one and two – season three starts July.

Amazon Video: Preacher

Dominic Cooper is back for a second run as Texas preacher Jesse Custer in this much-admired small-screen adaptation of Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s comic-book series. The plot will follow the trio’s epic, cross-country road trip as they embark on a quest to find God.

Netflix: Okja

The tale of a young girl who must risk everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company kidnapping her best friend, a massive animal named Okja.

A magical film and an impressive cast, which includes Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Sky Cinema: The Purge: Election Year (2016, Sky cert tbc)

The popular action-horror series returns for a third instalment, but does Purge night – during which all crime is legal – have a future?

The presidential election is fast approaching and anti-Purge candidate Charlie Roan (Elizabeth Mitchell) is gathering some serious momentum. She and her supporters see the barbaric annual event for what it is – a tool for the deeply corrupt NFFA (New Founding Fathers of America) to solidify their position of power and line their pockets at the expense of the poor. Naturally the NFFA aren’t too keen on Ms Roan, and you can guess what time of year it is.

And one from the telly: Glastonbury, Saturday/ Sunday, across the BBC, Various times

Live TV coverage continues on Saturday from the second day of the renowned music festival direct from Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Foo Fighters will be headlining the Pyramid Stage in their first performance at the festival since 1998 after they had to cancel their 2015 appearance when front man Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Also featured are highlights of some of the most talked-about performances.

On Sunday, BBC Two will be bringing viewers the Sunday Legends slot live, as Bee Gee Barry Gibb takes to the stage, following his guest appearance with Coldplay last year. Ed Sheeran made his Glastonbury debut in 2011, playing on the BBC Music Introducing stage but this year headlines the Pyramid Stage for the first time, in his only UK Festival appearance of the year. BBC Two will be showing his entire set.

This year there will be over 30 hours of Glastonbury on TV across BBC Two and BBC Four . BBC Radio 3 will be broadcasting from the festival for the first time, treating their listeners to the very best of world music. BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 6 Music will all host live shows from Worthy Farm.

Online, the BBC will be streaming 120 performances from six stages across the festival, all in HD and available to watch on BBC iPlayer, both live and on demand throughout the weekend and beyond.

