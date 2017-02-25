TV choice: What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Broadchurch, Monday, ITV, 9pm

The critically acclaimed award-winning drama Broadchurch returns for a third and final series.

Set three years after the events of series two, Olivia Colman and David Tennant reprise their roles as DS Ellie Miller and DI Alec Hardy, this time investigating a serious sexual assault in the Dorset community.

Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan return to play Beth and Mark Latimer, along with Arthur Darvill as local vicar Paul Coates, Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe and Adam Wilson as Ellie’s son Tom.

They are joined by National Television Award winner Julie Hesmondhalgh, BAFTA winners Lenny Henry and Georgina Campbell along with Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley.

David Tennant admits that Alec Hardy is a role he will miss, along with his much-loved co-stars in Broadchurch. “It is sad to think we will never return to this world and to these characters because I feel so fondly towards them but I will always feel proud to be associated with this show,” he says.

“There is a massive personal legacy having worked on this show… we all feel like we have been doing something very special

“I will miss our trips to the coast. West Bay and the Jurassic coastline I will definitelyneed to visit because there is something very special about that place.”

Stan lee’s Lucky Man, Sky 1 and Now TV, Friday, 9pm

Series two of Lucky Man continues.

Series one introduced London-based murder detective DI Harry Clayton (James Nesbitt), who after a chance meeting with the mysterious Eve (Sienna Guillory), is given an ancient bracelet that seems to bestow upon the wearer the ability to control luck.

But Harry receives the warning that with every piece of good luck, there is misfortune waiting around the corner.

In episode two of the new series an unconfirmed sighting of Golding puts Harry on edge. With his nemesis seemingly drawing nearer, Harry is forced to take measures to protect his family.

Meanwhile, as Harry struggles to stay on the straight and narrow, the alluring and enigmatic Isabella is threatening to lead him astray. She tests his will power when she meets him in a casino, while her relationship with luck begins to challenge everything he thought he knew about his bracelet.A recently demoted Boyd is eager to prove he can be trusted when a man is killed after leaving a nightclub.

Harry once again goes against his boss’s orders when all paths lead to a formidable priest with a disturbing agenda.

BBC iPlayer: Death in Paradise: Series 6: Episode 7

Detective drama series set on a Caribbean island. When a tourist provides an alibi for a woman convicted for murder seven years ago, the team are forced to reopen the case. Starring new lead Ardal O’Hanlon.

BBC Three: Pls Like

Mockumentary. A search for the next megastar vlogger finds an unlikely victor in struggling comedian Liam, who must undertake a series of challenges in order to win a £10,000 prize. Starring Liam Williams, Tim Key, Emma Sidi and Jon Pointing.

Sky Box Sets: All the Way

This 2016 HBO biographical drama offers a riveting behind-the scenes look at president Lyndon B Johnson’s tumultuous first year in office, from the assassination of John F Kennedy to the battle over the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and his campaign to stay in the White House.

Amazon Prime: Lucifer Season 2

Lucifer and his brother angel, Amenadiel, who’ve been sparring over Lucifer’s resistance to returning to the underworld, will now be brought back together for one common goal - to find their mother, who’s escaped Hell. After all, Lucifer doesn’t take after his dad...

Netflix: Ultimate Beastmaster

When you give a game show a title like Ultimate Beastmaster, you arguably raise expectations that the contestants are going to be wrestling wild animals. So, it mightbe surprising to discover that this new offering has more in common with Ninja Warrior UK, as it sees the competitors tackling an obstacle course. Good fun though...

Sky Movies: Demolition (2015, Sky 15)

Successful investment banker Davis Mitchell (Jake Gyllenhaal) has his life turned upside down when his wife (Heather Lind) is killed in a car wreck, but instead of collapsing in on himself he pens a series of confessional letters to the customer services department of the manufacturer of a faulty hospital vending machine.

Soon he’s formed an unlikely relationship with the aftercare worker (Naomi Watts) who picks them up, while her tearaway son (impressive newcomer Judah Lewis) becomes a willing accomplice in an unconventional coping strategy that involves dismantling every household appliance under the sun.