TV Column: Viewscreen - A Billion reasons to watch this. . .

After a rip-roaring 12 weeks Billions reached the end of its second season on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV this week and what a ride it’s been.

I’ll try and be as spoiler-free as possible but the final episode was a tour de force in everything that makes this show not just good but great. Imagine the final act of Goodfellas when Ray Liotta is avoiding (possibly) phantom police, only to discover it’s all too real. Well, it was that, just without the guns and violence. A more gripping hour of television you won’t have seen.

If you haven’t seen it, the premise of Billions is thus: Bobby Axelrod (played by the brilliant Damien Lewis) is a rogueish hedgefund manager (hence the billions of the title) who tries to make a buck in any way possible. And the law governing these things? They’re just for guidance.

Out to to get him is U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Rhoades (the equally brilliant Paul Giamatti). And from there we get fantastic stories of financial derring-do and the lengths that Rhoades will go to bring down Axelrod and his firm, Axe Capital.

Imagine a TV version of The Wolf Of Wall Street and you’re getting there.

But what really makes this show great are the characters, both major and minor – there are no good or bad guys just people doing what they think is their best – coupled with amazing storytelling that will have you gripped.

Seasons 1 & 2 are both available now on Sky Boxsets.