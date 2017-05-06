TV highlight: A new king and there’s trouble ahead...

BBC Two’s adaption of Mike Bartlett’s award-winning and internationally acclaimed play starring the late Tim Piggott-Smith.

Prince Charles has waited a lifetime to ascend to the throne. But after the Queen’s death he finds himself wrestling his conscience over a bill to sign into law. His hesitation detonates a constitutional and political crisis and divides his family, with William and Kate realising his actions may threaten their future.

Meanwhile an unhappy Prince Harry starts a relationship with a commoner, just when the press is looking to attack…

With the Monarchy’s future under threat, protests on the streets and his family in disarray, Charles must grapple with his identity and purpose, to decide whether the Crown still has any real power.

In an interview after filming Tim Piggott-Smith said: “It’s a remarkable play and it’s wonderful that it’s going to be seen on television, the most democratic of all our media. It’s likely more people will see it in one showing than saw it in its entire run at the theatre, which is an extraordinary thought.

“It’s enjoyable, it’s a very clever story and it’s funny but not at the Royals’ expense. It’s proper drama. We’re extremely lucky to live in a country where we can make this show and that’s a great responsibility.”

King Charles III, Wednesday, 9pm, BBC One