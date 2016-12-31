TV highlight: As Sherlock returns, we chat to star Benedict Cumberbatch

The eagerly anticipated fourth series, begins with the nation’s favourite detective, the mercurial Sherlock Holmes, back once more on British soil, as Doctor Watson and his wife, Mary, prepare for their biggest ever challenge - becoming parents for the first time.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman reprise their iconic roles as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson in the hit drama written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, and inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. We caught up star of the drama Benedict Cumberbatch...

How does it feel to put Sherlock’s famous coat back on after being in Victorian costume?

Its lovely putting the famed coat back on again, as opposed to the starched collar and the morning suit, but at the same time, we were filming in the middle of summer so it was quite hot every time I put on the coat! Its part of who he is, part of his kit and his armour.

How do we find Sherlock, John and Mary at the start of series four?

There are a lot of new things going on, for example there’s a baby! So parenting responsibilities have kicked in for the super sleuths!

Childcare is never easy but it gets even more complicated when crime’s involved.

John and Mary are new parents, how does Sherlock feel about that?

I think Sherlock feels very protective towards them as a family, but he’s not a natural or a figure of authority when it comes to a new-born. I hope my skills and interaction with my own are a little bit more engaged than his are!

What is so appealing about playing the character of Sherlock?

Whatever scale I’m working on as an actor it’s about telling interesting stories and just losing myself in an experience.

There’s a degree of comfort in coming back to something you know, it’s nice getting the band back together and playing certain aspects of him. I don’t return to roles very much, even this has only been twelve episodes and one special so far, we haven’t made that many.

The scale of Sherlock is always, in ambition, as big as anything on any other kind of format.

The final rendering of what we produce is very filmic and very high quality and that’s saying something because it’s not only low budget when it comes to what designers in every department have to work with in comparison to a big film but it’s also the amount of time we have to perfect it in.

Sherlock returns to BBC One at 8.30pm on New Year’s Day.