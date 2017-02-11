TV highlight: Chris loved roughing it for railway journey

It’s hard for any seasoned presenter, no matter how skilled, to outshine a beloved children’s character, as Chris Tarrant knows only too well.

When he agreed to be on The One Show late last year, it was obvious he wasn’t having much truck with Cookie Monster.

The Sesame Street veteran was furious when Tarrant threw away his cookie, while Chris no doubt had flashbacks of that moment when Michael Parkinson saw years of acclaim go out the window when he was overshadowed by Rod Hull’s Emu.

Thankfully things are less controversial with Tarrant’s latest series as the seasoned presenter takes viewers on a 200-year journey through the history of the railways - a trek that changed the country and moulded modern Britain.

And the steam locomotive’s importance cannot be under estimated. Its arrival in the 1820s led to the rapid expansion of the railways, which paved the way for Britain’s great cities and seaside resorts; helped turn fish and chips into a national dish; aided in the victory of two world wars, and launched the NHS.

As with all of Tarrant’s train shows, there’s a lot of hard work that goes into their production.

The first series alone of his Channel 5 strand Extreme Railways was exhausting. In five weeks alone he took 33 plane journeys. And then there was the slight matter of nearly dying while filming in the Congo.

“There was every chance our train would come off the track, because even when they’ve got a new train, they don’t seem to maintain or upgrade the lines at all,” he recalls.

There’s also plenty of filming in remote locations, but while some might think Chris is whisked off to the nearest hotel every night, he’s quite happy to rough it.

“I quite like all that actually. I’m a fisherman; I sleep out on banks, so I didn’t mind that stuff.”

For one journalist weaned on Tiswas, chatting to the man himself is something of a dream. Yes, he may have helped turn Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? into a global smash, but that anarchic kids show is the one series he gets asked about most.

“I’m still very fond of the memories of it, and I see Lenny (Henry) a lot and I see Sally (James) quite often. If I do an after dinner and I go into a Q and A, bearing in mind I’ve done years on Capital Radio; I’ve done Tarrant on TV, I’ve done Millionaire for 15 years, the first question is always about Sally James or Spit the Dog. I just think, ‘You sad people. What’s the matter with you?’” he laughs.

However, he remains proudest of his 17 years on Capital Radio.

“Because we stayed at number one in London for all that time, because there were more and more radio stations coming in, and we just stayed there. It was very satisfying.”

The Railways that Built Britain with Chris Tarrant, Monday, Channel 5, 9pm