TV preview: Car Share - time to get in the passenger seat for the funniest commute of year

After being forced to commute together in a supermarket Car Share scheme, assistant manager John Redmond (Peter Kay) and promotions assistant Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) now find themselves reluctantly having to make the daily commute to work separately.

We managed to get a chat with stars Peter and Sian.

How does it feel to be back behind the wheel in the new series?

Peter: It was an absolute joy to be back in the car again as after the first series everything was much more familiar. Also the weather was particularly kind to us, we had plenty of sunshine and only had one days of rain which is pretty rare in the north west of England.

Sian: I couldn’t wait to get back in the car because we had such a great time making the first series. This time felt even better because like Peter said we were much more familiar with everything.

What can viewers expect?

Peter: They can expect the unexpected.

Sian: Ooh that’s a bit cryptic.

Peter: The one thing we pride ourselves on the most with writing Car Share is that it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen and that’s hard to achieve, especially with comedy.

Sian: What he said (laughs).

Do you select the songs on Forever FM? Do they have any special meaning to either of you?

Sian: We spent ages going through the music and reminiscing. It was the most enjoyable part of writing. We both have the same taste in music.

Peter: No we don’t.

Sian: We do mostly.

Peter: Old stuff we do but you always say if I was anymore middle of the road I’d get knocked down.

Sian: (laughs) When did I say that?

Peter: Ages ago.

Sian: (laughs) That’s really funny, I don’t ever remember saying that. Well it’s true... I’m joking.

Peter: We did spend a lot of time selecting the music, probably more than writing. We’re both fond of One Step Further by Bardo, which is in episode one of the new series. We both made our own video to it back in college in 1995.

Sian: Was it really 1995? I feel so old.

Peter: You are.

Sian: Hey! (laughs) It did bring back at lot of memories singing it again.

Were you surprised at how successful the first series was?

Sian: Well I was completely. Even though I know how much people love Peter, I was still worried that they would just be bored with the two of us stuck in a car and I might be responsible for Peters first TV flop. So overwhelmed at how much everybody enjoyed the show and the characters.

Peter: Me too, I was completely surprised. I always believed in Car Share but like Sian I was always worried that viewers may not have the patience to stay with such a simple idea of two people commuting to work, especially in the this fast paced day and age with so many options to watch, so yes I was completely surprised. Casting Sian was the best decision I ever made and I was grateful that the BBC trusted my decision as I knew if we could capture even just a fraction of our friendship then maybe that would be the magic that people would enjoy the most.

Sian: That’s nice.

Peter: It’s true, besides Sheridan Smith was busy filming Cilla.

Sian: You’re funny.

You’ve known each other for a number of years now and have worked together before, how did you get along in this series?

Sian: We speak to each other every day anyway so working together just saves our phone bill.

Peter: True.

Sian: Our relationship has never changed since our college days, we are still as silly and childish so obviously whenever we work together we get along perfectly as always.

Peter: What she said (laughs).

Car Share will start Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 9pm on BBC One. The rest of the series will be available on BBC iPlayer as a box set straight after episode one airs. The series will continue on BBC One Tuesdays at 9pm.

