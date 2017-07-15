TV preview: Going to the ends of the Earth to reveal race hate in the real world

While most of the US, and the UK, spent the night of November 9 2016 fretting over who was about to be announced as the next president - whether it would be a first for women or a reality TV star - presenter Ross Kemp was packing for an American road trip with a very different angle.

He was embarking on a risky project with his camera crew to investigate the reality of racial conflicts and violence in Texas and whether the incoming head of the White House was facing the possibility of a fully-fledged race war.

The finished film will be aired as the first episode of his sixth and last series of Extreme World, the show that has seen him travel to some of the most remote corners of the planet to delve into social and political issues rarely covered by the media.

In Ross Kemp: Extreme World Texas, the 52-year-old gets up close and personal with gun-wielding black gang members, spine-chilling white supremacists and beleaguered police officers, who all have a different story to tell.

“The saddest thing we found was that a lot of people in the black African communities voted for Donald Trump because they wanted to keep their rights to legally buy weapons, in order to defend themselves should there ever be a race war,” he says.

“We got there two days after the election happened so we didn’t know which way it was going to go, but we already knew there had been a rise (in voters) because of the way Trump’s campaign had been run.”

He explains: “Because he is so un-presidential, so reactionary, with his views towards women or anything being so ill-thought-out, in a way he is legitimising people with extreme views. If you’ve got someone at the helm of the ship who says not to throw rubbish overboard and then throws rubbish overboard, then everybody is going to start throwing rubbish overboard.

“My worry is that his election victory, and we saw it, gave these people who would usually be on the periphery of society a validity that they would never have had before, enabling them to take to the streets in the way that they did.”

While the popularity of guns in southern states is already a hot topic of debate, Kemp admits that even he was astonished by the amount of weapons he saw at regular demonstrations, describing crowds of White Lives Matter members carrying 100 rounds of ammunition per head, and Antifa anti-fascist protesters with AK-47s and AR-10s in their belts.

“I just think that’s mental, personally,” he says. “I don’t believe that people should be able to go to demonstrations that heavily armed.”

But while he also sympathises with regional police officers who “rightly” fear the worst when they are called to certain neighbourhoods - especially following the anti-violence protest last year that saw five Dallas officers shot dead - he believes that a States-wide battle of attrition is not on the cards just yet.

In his words: “I don’t think you are going to see black and white people shooting at each other across pieces of territory.

“But if you look at the real America, it’s racially segregated - I’m not talking about Los Angeles and New York, I’m talking about the big bit that voted for Trump.

“There are not many areas where you see black and white families living together, there is segregation there of all kinds and it’s always been there.”

The programme - and the entire Sky 1 series - will be especially momentous for Kemp and his team, who are desperate to find a new broadcaster.

He insists that he is as passionate as ever about his daring projects and, if the series was to be picked up by another company, would be keen to cover stories closer to home - from teenage knife crime in north London to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

For now, his final series looks to be his most adventurous so far and other episodes will see him journey to the West Bank to explore the “Spice drug epidemic”, interview an alleged killer in the Philippines, look into the “baby bosses” of the Neapolitan Camorra mafia, and film migrants trekking through the Libyan desert.

Ross Kemp: Extreme World airs on Sundays at 9pm on Sky1 and NOW TV and episode one is available one is available on catch-up.