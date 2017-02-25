TV Preview: The Replacement - psychological thriller tapping into some of our deepest fears...

Ellen gets unexpectedly pregnant just after landing a big contract for her architects’ practice.

She hopes to be away for the shortest time and hires someone to cover the gap. Paula is the same age as Ellen but already has a ten year old daughter. She made the opposite life choice. . .

As Paula shadows Ellen for the last months of her pregnancy, she at first seems the perfect hire - enthusiastic, personable, super-competent. But Ellen soon begins to worry Paula has another agenda. Paula refuses to believe Ellen when she says she plans to return in a couple of months. She’s confident Ellen will change her mind when she falls in love with her baby.

Ellen thinks that maybe Paula doesn’t want her back. Ever.

Ellen becomes increasingly disturbed by Paula’s subtle manipulations at the office. She sees Paula ingratiate herself with bosses and client, move in on her friends. Ellen begins to see her less as a support and more of a rival. But no-one else sees the Paula Ellen sees. They see a lovely bright decent woman doing her best to cover for Ellen. They all think Ellen is being paranoid, even her own husband doubts her state of mind. She is after all pregnant.

Only Ellen can see that Paula seems more obsessed about the pregnancy than she is. And the more she voices her fears, the more she alienates everyone around her. When a terrible accident strikes the firm, Ellen cannot accept the police verdict and pursues the person she believes responsible.

In the three-part series, Scottish actress Morven Christie, plays Ellen: “I guess I’ve always been interested in characters that don’t behave in pleasing ways. Human beings are all capable of some spectacularly s****y behaviour sometimes,” she adds, “and it’s good to look at where that originates.”

Vicky McClure, 33, who won a Bafta for her role in Shane Meadows’ This Is England ‘86, admits Paula’s character didn’t resonate with her.

“I instantly knew it was something I didn’t relate to,” she says. “It’s a challenge, because you’ve got to tap into something that doesn’t come naturally, and I like to do acting when it feels natural.”

But, McClure adds, she and Christie embraced the unease between the two protagonists. “There’s that feeling of being at a funeral and nervously laughing, that kind of weird, nervous energy that runs through it,” explains the Nottingham-based actress.

“We found some really awkward moments. It’s complicated to play, but you can find a bit of fun in it as well. Joe also gave us the freedom. He’d say, ‘Have a play with it’, so it wasn’t a regimented take.”

Joe Ahearne acknowledges one of the great advantages of directing your own material is not waiting around to make amends. “If you’re directing other people’s scripts, you can’t really change it, unless you ask them first,” he says. “If you’ve written it yourself, you can change it straight away.

“Actors usually know better than the writer if the line’s a clunker, or if a joke’s not funny. If you’ve written it yourself, you say, ‘You’re right, that’s s**t, let’s change it’.”

The story explores how the women’s differing approach to motherhood and work proves a catalyst for tension. “The life choices they’ve made challenge each other. That’s where a lot of the energy comes from,” notes Ahearne. “You’ve got one woman, Ellen, who wants to get back to work more or less straight away [after giving birth], and you’ve got another woman,

Paula, who took the best part of 10 years off, going part-time. And when you’ve got those two people across the table, they’re going to upset each other.”

Society, more often than not, prefers to pit women against one another, Christie believes.

“It creates this kind of thing where women are going head-to-head. You can either buy into that or not, and I don’t. I don’t know why you would be in competition, when you could actually just be finding a kindred spirit,” she states.

“Men fall out as much as women fall out,” adds McClure, whose credits also include Line Of Duty, Broadchurch, True Love and The Secret Agent. “Women can be bitchy, but so can men.

We can all have that catty behaviour, but I’m a grown woman now and I don’t believe in competition with other people. I’m doing my own thing and I’m doing it my own way, and I’d prefer people do their own thing and do it their own way.”

