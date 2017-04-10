Vera fans call for more episodes as series ends after four shows

Fans of North East-based TV crime drama Vera have called for the next series to be longer as the current four-episode run came to an end.

The ITV series finished last night in a tense instalment which saw DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) searching for the killer of a young girl who went missing following a music festival.

But fans on social media said four episodes were not enough.

"Please @ITV when you bring #vera back next year, can we have more than 4 episodes, @BrendaBlethyn is absolutely brilliant, just love her," said one viewer on Twitter.

Another fan posted: "Think #VERA (aka @BrendaBlethyn) really rather deserves a lot more episodes per season!"

Another said: "Watching @itvvera Gutted its the last ep it's the only good thing on tv on a sunday,should be on every week #Vera."

"The last 4 weeks have gone far too quickly #itv please can we have more episodes next time?" pleaded another fan.

Many viewers said they did not know how to fill Sunday nights now DCI Stanhope has solved her final mystery.

"What am I going to do for 2 hrs on a Sun Night now #VERA has finished best drama on telly and fab cast," said one.

One person quipped: "Im going to need counselling next week with no Vera."

An eighth series of Vera is due to go into production later this year.