When does season 2 of The Crown on Netflix start?

It's been more than a year since The Crown debuted on Netflix to rave reviews - and now there are only a few weeks to wait until season 2 begins.

Netflix announced earlier this week that season two of the original drama, starring Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Alex Jennings, will return to the streaming service on December 8.

The new trailer reveals that the programme will pick up exactly where it left off - with changes and trouble in store for the Queen, her family and the monarchy.

A Netflix teaser said: "With the world undergoing great changes, a damaged British monarchy must confront its past in order to have a future."

We can expect to see political challenges, controversy involving Princess Margaret and a growing rift between the Queen and her husband.

A host of familiar and famous faces will return to screens for the second season, which is set to span around seven or eight years.

New additions to the upcoming season include Dexter's Michael C. Hall, who will join the cast as John F. Kennedy, with Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy.

It was announced last month that Broadchurch star Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy in seasons three and four of The Crown as the story line progresses.

*The Crown will return to Netflix on Friday, December 8.

Matt Smith as Prince Philip.