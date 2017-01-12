Woody Harrelson officially cast in Star Wars Han Solo spin-off film

Star Wars producers have officially announced Woody Harrelson will appear in a spin-off about the young Han Solo.

The film's co-directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, said they "couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range".

The Hollywood actor became a household name in long-running sitcom cheers before going on to star in an eclectic range of films, including Natural Born Killers and Indecent Proposal.

He earned Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for For The People vs. Larry Flynt and The Messenger respectively. More recently seen as Haymitch Abernathy in the four Hunger Games films.

Despite speculation he will appear as Han Solo's mentor, the Star Wars team have so far given no details about the role Harrelson will play.

Donald Glover, who won a Golden Globe on Sunday for his US TV show Atlanta, has already been confirmed to play the young Lando Calrissian, with Alden Ehrenreich's Han.

Emilia Clarke will also appear in the film, which is scheduled for release in 2018. The British actress is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.