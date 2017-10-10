Wearside singer Bryan Ferry returns to North East during new tour

Veteran Wearside singer Bryan Ferry returns to his home region as part of his latest national tour.

The former Roxy Music frontman, who was born in Washington, appears at Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, April 15, 2018, from 7pm.

The concert is one of eight to be announced across England and Scotland with his website stating "keep an eye out for more dates in 2018 across the globe".

Ferry, now 72, attended the former Washington Grammar-Technical School and Newcastle University before finding fame with Roxy Music in 1971.

The group's hits include Virginia Plain, Dance Away, Over You and Jealous Guy while the singer also enjoyed solo success with songs such as Let's Stick Together and Slave To Love.

Tickets costing between £35 and £125 go on sale this Friday from 10am with a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday at 10am.

