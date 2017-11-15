When are the Christmas lights switched on in the South Tyneside area?

The Christmas shopping has started, mince pies are on the shelves and the dark nights have arrived.

It's almost time to embrace the festive season with the annual Christmas lights switch on!

Santa Claus visits Jarrow.

So pack up the family, wrap up warm and decide where you're going to enjoy the show.

If you're looking make some plans with the kids, here is the key information you need about events in the South Tyneside area.

SOUTH SHIELDS

When? Thursday, November 23. The event is running from 6pm until 7pm.

Where? Outside The Word.

Who's switching them on? X Factor runners-up Reggie 'N' Bollie.

Any other information? As part of the switch-on event, the Winter Lights Night Market will take place in the town's market square from 3pm until 8pm. Pop along for a Christmas bargain!

JARROW

When? Friday, November 24. Starts at 4pm and runs until 5pm.

Where? Jarrow Town Hall.

Any other information? The event will also include carols from St Bede's RC primary School, music from Jarrow School steel band plus entertainment from stilt walkers and some familiar festive characters.

HEBBURN

When? Monday, November 27 from 4pm until 5pm.

Where? Hebburn Fountains Park.

Any other information? Get into the festive spirit with entertainment and carols from St Aloysius RC Primary School.

Is there a switch-on taking place in your community? Send us the details on email and we'll include it in our round-up.