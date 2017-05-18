Win: Family ticket to Disney On Ice

Beloved Disney characters will be getting their skates on for an icy spectacular this autumn - and you could be there for free.

We have a family ticket to give away to Disney On Ice when it presents Passport to Adventure at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena from October 3-8.

Celebrate the most memorable Disney tales with your favourite characters in Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure.

Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofyand Daisy on a journey to the magical worlds of Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan and Frozen.

Explore the Pride Lands with Simba, dive into Ariel’s underwater kingdom, fly to Neverland with Peter Pan, and join Anna, Elsa and Olaf’s quest to discover the most magical power of all.

Plus, don’t miss the chance to warm up at the Fit to Dance pre-show featuring Zootropolis. Upbeat music and unforgettable moments make this an experience your family will cherish forever.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, worth £120, which admits four people, answer this question: where is Frozen set?

A) Arendelle

B) Hobbiton

C) Agrabah

Fill in your answer and details on the coupon and return it, along with the token in today’s and tomorrow’s paper, to Disney On Ice Competition, Katy Wheeler, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA.

Tickets will be for opening night on October 3 at 6.30pm and are non-transferable.

Closing date: Friday, May 26.