Dolly Peel Returns to the Stage in Bold New South Tyneside Production

Running from 17–20 September 2025, at South Shield’s The Customs House, the show forms part of the venue’s third annual First Play Club and promises audiences an unforgettable blend of history, contemporary storytelling, and live original music.

The production brings Dolly Peel’s spirit to life through four newly written short plays, each by a different writer, reimagining the legendary smuggler, healer, and protector of men from multiple perspectives. The plays will be backed by contemporary songs from the acclaimed Paige Temperley, mixing grit and heart with a distinctly local flavour.

Audiences can expect:

Cleaning Up by John Dawson – a tense story of a mother grappling with dangerous ideologies threatening her son.

Finding Dolly by Tom Kelly – a modern couple at a crossroads, reflecting on Dolly’s life and what it means today.

Dolly Peel of Shadwell Street by Janet Plater – a lively glimpse into Dolly’s 1837 life as a fishwife, contraband trader, and entertainer.

The Smuggler’s Daughter by Emma Zadow – a near-future reimagining where Dolly becomes the voice of a silenced past through underground broadcasts.

The show boasts a stellar cast including Marc Akinfolarin, Helen Chong, Emma Crowley-Bennett, Stephanie Putson, and Gaz Thompson, whose stage and screen credits span the National Theatre, the West End, the Old Vic, and major regional theatres.

Fiona Martin, Deputy Director of Creative Engagement at The Customs House, said:

“There’ll be catchy contemporary songs, local grit, and powerful storytelling to honour a woman who broke the rules and stood her ground. For those who love the musical SIX it will be right up your street, and for history fans it might not be exactly the story you know — but you’ll have such an entertaining evening of theatre and music you won’t mind a bit.”

Tickets start from just £10, making this a must-see event for anyone with a love of theatre, music, or South Tyneside’s proud heritage.