To the chagrin of fans, the short answer seems to be no!

As Geordie hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly transformed into knights for a series of photographs teasing the return of I’m A Celeb for 2021, Chris posted a Tweet ruling him out of the line-up for the new series of the show.

Ant and Dec’s promotional pictures were released on Friday, October 22 by ITV, alongside a tweet which said: “Which way to the castle Ant and Dec?

"Looks like the boys are ready to put a fresh new batch of celebrities through their paces.”

In a response to a tweet from a fan who then shared the “crossed fingers” emoji to him, Chris said: “Uncross those fingers. I wouldn’t last three seconds in there!

"Hats off to all who do it. Machines, the lot of them!”

On the award-winning S*****D Married Annoyed (SMA) podcast Chris co-hosts with wife Rosie, the comedian has previously said that the jungle experience – from bushtrucker trials to adrenalin-enducing challenges – would not be one he’d cope well with.

Comedian Chris Ramsey.

And with dates for both his rescheduled 2020 stand-upandSMA podcast tours set to coincide with the typical run-time for I’m A Celeb in November and December, fans will just have to set their sights on someone different for their dream line-up.

The last series of ITV’s I’m a Celeb, which celebrated its 20th run in 2020, took place in the UK for the first time, after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to scrap plans to film the programme at its usual base in Australia.

ITV previously confirmed that the programme will be returning to Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales for the new series.

The new celebrity line-up is yet to be revealed.

Last year’s I’m A Celebrity series, which also featured Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay and BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, saw podcast host Giovanna Fletcher crowned Queen of the Jungle.

