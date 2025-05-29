Great Community Garden Crawl of North Tyneside 2025 - Saturday 14 June

What to Expect

The Great Community Garden Crawl is a free, family-friendly event. It’s a great way to see different community gardens, each with its own character. However, they all share a passion for sustainable growing and bringing people together.

Visitors can look forward to:

Garden tours

Craft activities and workshops

Nature-based events for all ages

Live music

Opportunities to meet local growers and volunteers

Whether you enjoy gardening or are just curious, there’s something for everyone.

Which Gardens Are Involved?

This year, six gardens across North Tyneside are taking part:

The Meadows Community Garden – Meadow Well

– Meadow Well West Moor RA Gardening Group – West Moor

– West Moor YMCA North Tyneside Allotment – North Shields

– North Shields Station Master’s Community and Wildlife Garden – Whitley Bay

– Whitley Bay The Secret Garden Club – Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre

– Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre Lovaine Community Garden – North Shields

In the run-up to the event, more details and activity highlights will be shared on social media.

Who Is Behind the Event?

The event is organised by the Grow & Eat project in partnership with members of the Garden Network of North Tyneside. It is supported by Active North Tyneside and North Tyneside Council.

Plan Your Day

This is a great chance to explore your local area, meet new people, and enjoy a relaxed day outdoors.

Date: Saturday 14 June 2025

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Across North Tyneside

