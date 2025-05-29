Great Community Garden Crawl of North Tyneside 2025 - Saturday 14 June

By North Tyneside VODA
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 15:24 BST
Community gardens across North Tyneside are once again opening their gates. This special event celebrates gardening, green spaces, and local community spirit. On Saturday 14 June, from 10am to 3pm, six local gardens, allotments and growing spaces will welcome visitors. Each garden offers a chance to explore, learn, and enjoy a variety of free activities. To keep updated with the event, follow our event page on Facebook.

What to Expect

The Great Community Garden Crawl is a free, family-friendly event. It’s a great way to see different community gardens, each with its own character. However, they all share a passion for sustainable growing and bringing people together.

Visitors can look forward to:

  • Garden tours
  • Craft activities and workshops
  • Nature-based events for all ages
  • Live music
  • Opportunities to meet local growers and volunteers

Whether you enjoy gardening or are just curious, there’s something for everyone.

Which Gardens Are Involved?

This year, six gardens across North Tyneside are taking part:

  • The Meadows Community Garden – Meadow Well
  • West Moor RA Gardening Group – West Moor
  • YMCA North Tyneside Allotment – North Shields
  • Station Master’s Community and Wildlife Garden – Whitley Bay
  • The Secret Garden Club – Whitley Bay Young People’s Centre
  • Lovaine Community Garden – North Shields

In the run-up to the event, more details and activity highlights will be shared on social media.

Who Is Behind the Event?

The event is organised by the Grow & Eat project in partnership with members of the Garden Network of North Tyneside. It is supported by Active North Tyneside and North Tyneside Council.

Plan Your Day

This is a great chance to explore your local area, meet new people, and enjoy a relaxed day outdoors.

Date: Saturday 14 June 2025

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Across North Tyneside

Follow us on social media for updates.

Lovaine Community Garden – North Shields

1. Contributed

Lovaine Community Garden – North Shields Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Station Master’s Community and Wildlife Garden – Whitley Bay

2. Contributed

Station Master’s Community and Wildlife Garden – Whitley Bay Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
West Moor RA Gardening Group – West Moor

3. Contributed

West Moor RA Gardening Group – West Moor Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
YMCA North Tyneside Allotment – North Shields

4. Contributed

YMCA North Tyneside Allotment – North Shields Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North TynesideGardensFacebook
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice