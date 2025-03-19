Here’s everything you can get for free on your birthday at Metrocentre

Celebrate Your Birthday with Exclusive Freebies and Discounts at Metrocentre!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can't treat yourself on your birthday, when can you? Get the most out of your special day with a selection of FREE gifts, goodies and discounts at Metrocentre. Don’t miss out on doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, surprise gifts at Sephora, or a tasty meal at Bella Italia. Discover the Ultimate Guide to Birthday Freebies at Metrocentre below.

Food and Drink:

Caffè Nero: Indulge in a free slice of cake on your birthday! Located in Upper Town Square and Lower Blue Mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[Image: Bella Italia, Metrocentre]

Zizzi: Enjoy a free main for your birthday. Located in Upper Yellow Mall.

Krispy Kreme: Enjoy a complimentary doughnut on your birthday. Located in Upper Green Mall and MetrOasis.

Greggs: No birthday is complete without a Greggs. Download the Greggs App and get a free sweet treat to celebrate your birthday. Located in Yellow, Green, Blue and Red Mall.

Starbucks: Gold members can enjoy a free drink on their birthday! Located in Red Mall and MetrOasis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

[Image: L'Occitane, Metrocentre]

Costa Coffee: Get a free cake on your birthday when you add your birthday in the Costa Coffee app. Located in Town Square.

Subway: With three membership levels, Rising Star, Hot Shot and The Boss, unlock extra birthday treats as you level up. Ready to boss it? Located in Lower Blue Mall and the Qube.

Bella Italia: Enjoy a free meal on your birthday when you sign up to their mailing list! Located in the Qube.

Beauty:

[Image: Metrocentre]

The Body Shop: Receive a £5 voucher during your birthday month. Located in Lower Green Mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boots: Receive double points for your birthday month! Located in Green Mall.

Sephora: Choose between a free gift, a £5 voucher or a charity donation on your birthday. Located in Platinum Mall.

Kiko Milano: Receive a free gift with a purchase on your birthday. Located in Lower Red Mall.

Ritual’s: Log in to your account or show your member card at checkout to receive a gift with your purchase. Located in Lower Platinum Mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

L’Occitane: Celebrate with a free gift with any purchase. Located in Upper Red Mall.

The Perfume Shop: Take 15% off for the entirety of your birthday month and enjoy a little something extra on them. Located in Upper Green Mall.

Fashion and Accessories:

H&M: Enjoy 25% off one item on your birthday. Redeemable in-store at H&M, Red Mall.

Hobbs: Sign up for Hobbs' newsletter to receive a special birthday treat. Located in Upper Platinum Mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sosandar: Share your birthdate with Sosandar to receive a special treat in your inbox. Located in Upper Platinum Mall.

schuh: Receive an exclusive birthday discount code. Located in Lower Red Mall.

Claire's: Sign up for C•CLUB to unlock exclusive treats, including a £5 reward as a Friend level and £10 reward when you hit Bestie level! Located in Lower Blue Mall.

For a full list of birthday freebies and discounts, visit https://themetrocentre.co.uk/news/birthday-freebies-and-discounts-at-metrocentre

Offers are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply.