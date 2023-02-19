Newcastle Theatre Royal have announced South Shields star, Joe McElderry will return for this year's pantomime, in a brand-new role.

31-year-old Joe, shot to fame after winning the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, beating Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon to the top spot.

His X Factor winning single, a cover of Miley Cyrus’ The Climb achieved number two on the Official UK Charts in Christmas 2009, after a Facebook campaign saw Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name Of take the number one place.

Joe McElderry performing at Newcastle Theatre Royal

Joe embarked on a successful theatre career, starring in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, as well as many other musical theatre productions.

He began starring in Newcastle Theatre Royal’s annual pantomime in 2021, playing the role of the Fairy Godfather in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. In 2022, he reprised his role in the pantomime version of Cinderella.

Newcastle Theatre Royal announced that Joe will star once again, due to popular demand. The Newcastle-based theatre company said that Joe will make a “triumphant panto return”, in a brand-new role.

Joe will perform as Jiminy Cricket in the Theatre Royal’s pantomime production of Pinnochio. Also returning to the pantomime cast is Clive Webb, Danny Adams and Chris Hayward.

Pinnochio will be at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Tuesday, November 28 2023 until Sunday, January 14 2024. Tickets are available to book now.