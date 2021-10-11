Rapunzel drops into the Customs House for panto season

The award-winning ‘little panto with the big heart’ returns next month.

Rapunzel was originally planned to be given the full Customs House Christmas makeover treatment in 2019 but was placed on hold until audiences could safely return to theatres without worrying about social distancing.

This year’s show will open on Wednesday, November 26, and runs until Saturday, January 8.

Rapunzel starts next month

The classic Brothers Grimm tale has been turned into an uproarious family panto by writing team Ray Spencer and Graeme Thompson, previously responsible for award-

winning pantos including Snow White and Beauty and the Beast.

Set in the magical panto land of Cooksonville, the show opens with Rapunzel locked in Cleadon Tower and her evil stepmother Goethel telling her it’s for her own good, while really, it’s so that she can control the King.

The legend of a princess in a tower with magical hair soon reaches the ears of the evil Rumpelstiltskin, who sets out for Cooksonville to steal Rapunzel’s hair to spin into gold.

Will the Fairy of the Hills protect her? Will Much the miller’s son find her in time? Will the hysterical Dame Bella Ballcock’s new beauty salon make the cut? Will her hapless son Arbuthnot cure his rash? All will be revealed.

This year’s cast is a mix of familiar Customs House panto favourites alongside a host of new faces.

The title role is taken by Beth Clarke, with Ray Spencer as Dame Bella Ballcock, Davey Hopper as Arbuthnot, Steven Lee Hamilton as Much, Eleanor Chaganis as Mother Gothel, Chloe Jane Millar as Fairy, Wayne Miller as King, and William Wyn Davies as Rumplestiltskin.

Customs House Executive Director Ray Spencer is delighted to be able to tthrow open the doors for panto again: “We have waited a long time to welcome you back to Cooksonville,” he said.

"Let’s fill the room with love and laughter this Christmas”

Performance times vary and tickets, priced from £10.75, are available from the Customs House box office in person or on 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.